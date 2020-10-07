Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.
Shares of NYSE NIM opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $11.41.
About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund
