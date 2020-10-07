NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Coastal Capital Group Inc.

Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,187 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.2% of Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 10.6% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,975 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,420 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $8.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $558.20. The stock had a trading volume of 547,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,379,249. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $510.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $384.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $176.50 and a one year high of $589.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total value of $335,445.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total value of $5,147,875.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,140,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,772 shares of company stock valued at $89,816,325 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. BofA Securities lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, 140166 lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $522.83.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

