NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Sara Bay Financial

Sara Bay Financial lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,703 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 2.0% of Sara Bay Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 46.9% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $55,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $392.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of NVIDIA to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $522.83.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $9.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $558.69. The stock had a trading volume of 522,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,379,249. The company has a market capitalization of $339.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $510.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $176.50 and a 52 week high of $589.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 6,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.36, for a total transaction of $2,686,354.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total value of $5,137,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,503,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 179,772 shares of company stock valued at $89,816,325. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

