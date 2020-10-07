Obic (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $177.00

Obic Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $177.00 and last traded at $177.00, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $177.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OBIIF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Obic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Obic in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Obic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.20.

OBIC Co, Ltd provides system integration services, system support services, office automation services, and package software services. It also sells, leases and develops computers, peripherals, related systems and customized software. OBIC Co, Ltd is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

