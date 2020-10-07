OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Trading 8.5% Higher

Shares of OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ONCS) traded up 8.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.84 and last traded at $3.71. 274,628 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 284,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on OncoSec Medical in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on OncoSec Medical from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. OncoSec Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.35.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In other news, major shareholder Grand Pharmaceutical & H. China acquired 2,398,800 shares of OncoSec Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $7,796,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OncoSec Medical stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ONCS) by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,750 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.51% of OncoSec Medical worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

About OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS)

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. Its lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

