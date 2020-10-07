OneLedger (OLT) Tops One Day Volume of $137,154.00

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 7th. One OneLedger token can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, LATOKEN, BitForex and CoinEx. Over the last week, OneLedger has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. OneLedger has a total market cap of $1.66 million and $137,154.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020226 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00042671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009379 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $521.24 or 0.04888636 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00057462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00031975 BTC.

OneLedger Profile

OneLedger (OLT) is a token. Its launch date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 423,458,938 tokens. OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech . The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling OneLedger

OneLedger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, LATOKEN, CoinEx, Bilaxy, UEX, IDEX, Hotbit and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

