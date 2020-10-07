OnTheMarket plc (OTMP.L) (LON:OTMP) Trading Up 2.9%

OnTheMarket plc (OTMP.L) (LON:OTMP) shares were up 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 94.80 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.18). Approximately 40,362 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 66,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.50 ($1.14).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of OnTheMarket plc (OTMP.L) in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

The company has a market cap of $62.81 million and a P/E ratio of -5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 91.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 70.65.

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, and finds agents. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

