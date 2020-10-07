Opacity (OPQ) Price Hits $0.0065 on Major Exchanges

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Opacity has a market cap of $846,036.09 and $3,198.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Opacity has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Opacity token can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00260073 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00035896 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00083667 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.92 or 0.01528700 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00158012 BTC.

Opacity Token Profile

Opacity was first traded on November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,321,495 tokens. The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Opacity Token Trading

Opacity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

