Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OPRA. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Opera in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Opera from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Opera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Opera from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Opera from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.85.

Get Opera alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OPRA opened at $9.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.41. Opera has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average of $7.66.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $55.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.62 million. Opera had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.12%. Analysts predict that Opera will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPRA. Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Opera by 5.5% during the second quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,448,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,033,000 after purchasing an additional 337,234 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Opera in the second quarter worth about $478,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Opera in the second quarter worth about $294,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Opera in the second quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Opera by 42.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 23,606 shares during the period. 7.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.