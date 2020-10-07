Optimum Investment Advisors Acquires 3,011 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 1.0% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in AbbVie by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in AbbVie by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.69.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,701,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,857,888. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $101.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.13 and a 200-day moving average of $89.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

