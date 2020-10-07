Optimum Investment Advisors Acquires 3,980 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,030 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.3% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 8,404 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,616 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. 140166 upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.64.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 242,321 shares of company stock worth $23,191,042 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,634,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,326,553. The stock has a market cap of $134.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $123.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.80.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

