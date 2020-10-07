Optimum Investment Advisors Decreases Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 32,755 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HD traded down $5.63 on Tuesday, reaching $276.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,989,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,060,442. The company has a 50-day moving average of $278.31 and a 200 day moving average of $244.90. The stock has a market cap of $297.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BofA Securities upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.09.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

