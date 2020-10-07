Optimum Investment Advisors Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.3% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $32.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,453.44. 1,243,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,957,503. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,537.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,413.83. The stock has a market cap of $988.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,733.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 target price (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,688.62.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

