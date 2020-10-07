Optimum Investment Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $149.55 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.85.

Shares of LLY traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,397,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,885,413. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $170.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.31. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.69, for a total value of $2,199,352.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,132,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,858,084,615.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,961 shares of company stock worth $4,824,402 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.