Optimum Investment Advisors Has $1.12 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 15.1% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $334,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 13.1% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 480,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,808,000 after purchasing an additional 55,542 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 10.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 24.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 118,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,976,000 after purchasing an additional 23,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.53. 2,558,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,097,664. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.43 and a 200-day moving average of $128.12. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $156.25. The firm has a market cap of $82.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.42.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

