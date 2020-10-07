Optimum Investment Advisors Has $1.12 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In related news, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,148.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,088.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.81.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $135.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,030,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,473,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.