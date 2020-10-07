Optimum Investment Advisors Has $2.53 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,453 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 0.8% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,169 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 15,377 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 5,601 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,697,455 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.04.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,947,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,656,377. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $94.13. The company has a market cap of $101.71 billion, a PE ratio of 79.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.05 and a 200-day moving average of $76.57.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

