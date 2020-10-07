Optimum Investment Advisors Has $2.72 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,980 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 0.9% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 29,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 18.6% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 47,306 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 7,435 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 163,880 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.6% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 277,891 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 14,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.2% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 10,628 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $174,253.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,188.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO remained flat at $$38.57 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,378,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,936,652. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.51 and its 200-day moving average is $43.14. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wolfe Research cut Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.68.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.