Optimum Investment Advisors Has $894,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.2% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 230,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 5.3% in the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 108,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 35.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after buying an additional 97,799 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 21.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its position in Pfizer by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 80,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.48.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.17. The stock had a trading volume of 23,773,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,764,699. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $200.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.99 and its 200-day moving average is $35.96.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.