Optimum Investment Advisors Raises Stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 43,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Quilter Plc raised its stake in Duke Energy by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,968,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,143. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.75.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

