Optimum Investment Advisors Reduces Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,784 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,344,361 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $106,084,000 after purchasing an additional 82,869 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,084,521 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,846,010,000 after acquiring an additional 528,871 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $308,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $467,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $2.31 on Tuesday, hitting $106.25. 3,991,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,312,355. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $114.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.37. The company has a market cap of $188.12 billion, a PE ratio of 62.24, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $4,751,700.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,771 shares of company stock worth $12,220,943 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Argus raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price objective on Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.19.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

