Optimum Investment Advisors Reduces Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Eaton were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at $42,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Eaton by 1,250.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Eaton from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eaton from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.39.

NYSE:ETN traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,328,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $106.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total transaction of $315,120.74. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $4,136,505.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,488,586.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,597 shares of company stock worth $9,550,626. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

