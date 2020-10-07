Optimum Investment Advisors Reduces Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.8% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 15,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 4,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 35,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 42.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LMT traded down $7.50 on Tuesday, reaching $376.46. The stock had a trading volume of 935,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,037. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $388.75 and a 200 day moving average of $375.14. The stock has a market cap of $105.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.33.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

