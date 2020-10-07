Optimum Investment Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,026,138,000 after buying an additional 6,827,922 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $323,111,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 511.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,465,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $858,181,000 after buying an additional 2,899,298 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,239,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,045,000 after buying an additional 2,208,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,963,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,824,000 after purchasing an additional 592,321 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ traded down $5.00 on Tuesday, hitting $275.16. 48,591,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,555,918. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $303.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.388 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

