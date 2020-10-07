Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 1,595 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.08.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.30. 15,151,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,235,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $122.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.87, a PEG ratio of 2,347.33 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.87.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

