Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 165 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,090 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 2.5% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $7,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 256.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Cowen upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Argus increased their price target on Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $562.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $499.63.

Shares of ADBE traded down $7.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $478.98. 2,001,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,264,542. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.78 billion, a PE ratio of 60.33, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $484.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total transaction of $225,518.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.53, for a total value of $1,181,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $8,922,311.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,483 shares of company stock valued at $38,561,651. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

