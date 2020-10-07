Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 1,684 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,773,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,709,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,883,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,841,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RTX traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $58.45. The stock had a trading volume of 7,171,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,354,222. The stock has a market cap of $89.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.21. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.17.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

