Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 208 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,787 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 1.0% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 10,816 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,766 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 134,622 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 584 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 26,895 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Citigroup raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Argus raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.04.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $1,051,061.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,230,714.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,276 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,942 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.41. 2,603,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,645,710. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.04 and its 200-day moving average is $170.29. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $205.78. The stock has a market cap of $135.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

