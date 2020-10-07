Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 927 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,291 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 1.5% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Facebook were worth $4,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after buying an additional 6,394,036 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Facebook by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,704,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,619,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236,566 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 6,224.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $821,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897,184 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $521,859,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $590,767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,832 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $478,866.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,847,817.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,365 shares of company stock valued at $9,236,377. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded down $5.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $258.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,664,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,696,629. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.89.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.98.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

