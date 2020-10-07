Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,318 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Oracle by 1.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 13.8% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,852 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Oracle by 4.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,810 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.51. The stock had a trading volume of 9,729,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,764,199. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.49. The company has a market capitalization of $179.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $62.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 4,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $292,900.23. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,028,016.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Oracle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.03.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

