Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,799 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 1.3% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,431,168 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,469,860,000 after buying an additional 15,843,802 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Oracle by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,962,944 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,650,358,000 after buying an additional 15,627,102 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,125,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Oracle by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,498,824 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $635,539,000 after buying an additional 1,687,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Oracle by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,344,720 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,591,000 after buying an additional 1,466,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Oracle from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Argus lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.03.

ORCL traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.51. The company had a trading volume of 9,729,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,764,199. The company has a market capitalization of $179.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $62.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $327,970.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,038,367.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167 in the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

