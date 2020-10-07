OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Shares Up 8%

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)’s share price shot up 8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.34 and last traded at $13.82. 1,869,493 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 1,517,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

Several research firms have commented on OSUR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Raymond James raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on OraSure Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. OraSure Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -470.84 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.80.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 million. Sell-side analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 18.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,707,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,748,000 after buying an additional 721,270 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,576,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,592,000 after purchasing an additional 15,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,713 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,436,000 after purchasing an additional 69,817 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 159.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,780,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,687 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 440.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,547,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,849 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

