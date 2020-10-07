Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on OBNK. DA Davidson lowered Origin Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Origin Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Origin Bancorp from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Origin Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $23.13 on Friday. Origin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.98 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The firm has a market cap of $543.58 million, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average of $21.34.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $65.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.76 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 11.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OBNK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Origin Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Origin Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 192.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 49.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 27.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

