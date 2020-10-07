Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson downgraded Origin Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Origin Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Origin Bancorp from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Origin Bancorp currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.40.

Shares of OBNK opened at $23.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $543.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.11. Origin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average is $21.34.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $65.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.76 million. Equities research analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 27.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. 50.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

