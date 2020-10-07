Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,582 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 1.5% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Walmart by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 270,761 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,764,000 after acquiring an additional 15,522 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Walmart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Walmart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,312,000 after acquiring an additional 835,420 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,074 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $475,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WMT traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $140.63. 7,132,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,792,923. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.62 and its 200-day moving average is $127.59. The stock has a market cap of $398.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $151.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on WMT shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group set a $148.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Walmart from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.46.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 926,690 shares of company stock worth $126,563,837. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

