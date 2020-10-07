Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Buys 450 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.2% in the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.6% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.5% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% in the second quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Friday, June 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Guggenheim upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $149.55 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.85.

In other news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.69, for a total value of $2,199,352.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,132,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,858,084,615.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,961 shares of company stock valued at $4,824,402 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded down $2.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.13. 2,397,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,885,413. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $137.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.19. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

