Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Has $487,000 Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.14. 4,376,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,238,462. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.22. The company has a market capitalization of $227.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.27. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.15, for a total transaction of $935,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,376,603.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $3,765,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 748,249 shares of company stock worth $165,343,331 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America set a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.60.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

