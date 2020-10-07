Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Has $662,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 844.0% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.71. The stock had a trading volume of 38,121,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,093,441. The firm has a market cap of $204.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Barclays began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.65.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.