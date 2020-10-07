Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Has $874,000 Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the period. Brown & Brown accounts for about 1.4% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,513,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,954,000 after acquiring an additional 175,440 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,058,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,673,000 after acquiring an additional 369,970 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,739,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,408,000 after acquiring an additional 29,705 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,124,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,317,000 after acquiring an additional 293,024 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,811,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,587,000 after acquiring an additional 66,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

Shares of NYSE BRO remained flat at $$45.73 during trading on Tuesday. 1,008,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,255. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $48.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.20.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 21,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $971,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

