Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Invests $248,000 in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 803,429 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,583,000 after buying an additional 36,521 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 11,531 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its position in Cisco Systems by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 935,446 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,772,000 after purchasing an additional 269,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Cisco Systems by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO remained flat at $$38.57 during trading on Tuesday. 28,378,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,936,652. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The firm has a market cap of $163.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.68.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

