Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Sells 21 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.4% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.5% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 935 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 88.8% during the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 504 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 354,574 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $691,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 134.9% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 59,410 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $115,833,000 after purchasing an additional 34,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 31.5% during the first quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,430.43.

Amazon.com stock traded down $99.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,099.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,066,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,092,025. The company has a market capitalization of $1,552.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,208.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,724.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.94 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

