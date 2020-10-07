Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LMT traded down $7.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $376.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,037. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $388.75 and a 200 day moving average of $375.14. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.00 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.33.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

