Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Sells 366 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.08.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.30. 15,151,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,235,683. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $122.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,347.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.71 and a 200 day moving average of $84.87.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

