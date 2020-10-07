Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Sells 586 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.4% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,056 shares in the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 90.9% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Independent Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.32.

NYSE JPM traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,174,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,706,826. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.06. The company has a market cap of $298.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

