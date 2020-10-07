Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Sells 631 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 801,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,414,000 after acquiring an additional 44,304 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 17,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,270 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 15,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Standpoint Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.52.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.39. 26,712,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,347,293. The firm has a market cap of $141.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $73.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.04.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.42%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

