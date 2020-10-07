Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Sells 97 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,929 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s makes up 1.4% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 49,046 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,765,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 27,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 6,797 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 480 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BofA Securities increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.12.

Mcdonald’s stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,441,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,134,965. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.01. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $228.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

