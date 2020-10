Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Trims Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,998 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.7% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 326,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $61,036,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,082 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 159,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,729,000 after buying an additional 15,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.09.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $2,658,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD traded down $5.63 on Tuesday, hitting $276.47. 2,989,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,060,442. The company has a 50 day moving average of $278.31 and a 200-day moving average of $244.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and d├ęcor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.