Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Trims Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,998 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.7% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 326,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $61,036,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,082 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 159,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,729,000 after buying an additional 15,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.09.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $2,658,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD traded down $5.63 on Tuesday, hitting $276.47. 2,989,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,060,442. The company has a 50 day moving average of $278.31 and a 200-day moving average of $244.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

