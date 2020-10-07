Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS)’s share price rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.24 and last traded at $47.93. Approximately 134,187 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 139,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.56.

KIDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Orthopediatrics from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Orthopediatrics from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.71.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.53 and its 200-day moving average is $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 5.31. The company has a market capitalization of $953.99 million, a P/E ratio of -37.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.11). Orthopediatrics had a negative return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Orthopediatrics Corp will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Orthopediatrics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 309,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Orthopediatrics during the second quarter valued at $1,267,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Orthopediatrics by 133.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Orthopediatrics by 22.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Orthopediatrics by 60.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 264,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after purchasing an additional 99,983 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

