OSA Token (OSA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,347.00

OSA Token (CURRENCY:OSA) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. OSA Token has a total market cap of $45,922.47 and $1,347.00 worth of OSA Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OSA Token token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OSA Token has traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OSA Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020218 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00042615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006830 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009374 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $522.66 or 0.04899609 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00057436 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OSA Token Token Profile

OSA is a token. It launched on April 9th, 2018. OSA Token’s total supply is 2,256,642,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,389,796,615 tokens. OSA Token’s official Twitter account is @global_OSADC . OSA Token’s official message board is medium.com/osadc . The official website for OSA Token is token.osadc.io/en

Buying and Selling OSA Token

OSA Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OSA Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OSA Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OSA Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OSA Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OSA Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.