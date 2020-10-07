Osram Licht (ETR:OSR) Hits New 1-Year High at $52.30

Shares of Osram Licht AG (ETR:OSR) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €52.30 ($61.53) and last traded at €52.42 ($61.67), with a volume of 70319 shares. The stock had previously closed at €52.24 ($61.46).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €45.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of €40.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04.

Osram Licht Company Profile (ETR:OSR)

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

